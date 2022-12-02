Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Cheating cases’: GBP directors’ properties to be attached

Published on Dec 02, 2022 12:39 AM IST

The accused GBP directors, in connivance with each other, showed pictures of residential and commercial complexes to prospective buyers and received a huge amount from them on the pretext of delivering them the properties, but neither did they provide them the property nor did they return the amount

People from different parts of the city had invested in properties at Derabassi, Zirakpur, and other prime locations in Punjab. The builders, GBP, are believed to have fled the country. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Four directors of GBP (Gupta Builders and Promoters) group, who are accused of duping people to the tune of around 40 crore, by showing them rosy pictures of residential and commercial properties, have been declared proclaimed offenders. Police will be initiating proceedings to attach their properties.

They have been identified as Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and Raman Gupta of Derabassi and Anupam Gupta of Sector 48, Chandigarh. The four accused are involved in 19 cases of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. They are said to have duped people to the tune of approximately 40 crore. It may be mentioned that Chandigarh police have already announced a reward of 50,000 to anyone providing information on the accused.

As per the police, the accused people, in connivance with each other, showed pictures of residential and commercial complexes to prospective buyers and received a huge amount from them on the pretext of delivering them the properties, but neither did they provide them the property nor did they return the amount.

People from different parts of the city had invested in the housing projects at Derabassi, Zirakpur, and other prime locations in Punjab. The builders are believed to have fled the country.

