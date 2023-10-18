Check unauthorised constructions near airport: Shimla DC

Deputy commissioner Aditya Negi has given instructions to the authorities to check any kind of unauthorised construction activity in the 10 to 15 km area around the airport.

He passed instructions while presiding over a meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee in the conference room of Jubbarhatti Airport. He directed the authorities concerned to completely curb any kind of unauthorised construction activity within the 10 to 15 km area around the airport. He instructed sub-divisional magistrate, Shimla rural, Nishant Kumar to conduct joint inspection with the airport management for routes other than single entry and exit of the airport. He directed the forest department to prune the branches of trees hanging on the single approach road of the airport. He instructed the forest department officials to control the activities of wild animals so that no wild animal comes to the airfield and any untoward incident can be prevented.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials of the central public works department to repair the drains of the approach road to the airport. Director, Jubbarhatti Airport, Dhanpal along with officers and employees of the forest, health, central public works, fire and other departments were also present in the meeting.

Mock drill at Jubbarhatti Airport

Earlier, in the presence of Negi and Dhanpal, a mock drill was conducted with officials of various departments at the Jubbarhatti Airport.

