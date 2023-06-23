Checking transmission-distribution losses uphill task for PSPCL

As per an annual report by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) tabled in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, the state’s power distribution utility has failed to control transmission and distribution losses to the desired level, despite a huge capital investment allowed by the commission. There are a total of 6,347 feeders in non-rural sector and 6,767 feeders in the rural sector. The number of feeders with 50% or more losses is 406, of which 12 have recorded losses more than 90% during a period of 2021 to 2022.

Also, the number of feeders facing heavy losses has been rising with the passage of time, the report said.

The report refers to non-rural feeders. There are a total of 6,347 feeders in non-rural sector and 6,767 feeders in the rural sector. The number of feeders with 50% or more losses is 406, of which 12 have recorded losses more than 90% during a period of 2021 to 2022. Meanwhile, in 2020, a total of 230 feeders recorded more than 50% transmission and distribution losses.

“We are facing trouble in controlling losses in the urban (non-rural) sector and the figure is stable in the rural belt,” said a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) senior officer.

As per the report, 3,308 feeders (52%) reported transmission and distribution losses more than 15%. During 2021-22, the PSERC in its tariff order had asked the PSPCL to curtail losses to 11%. However, the engineers in the power utility said the losses were brought down to over 12%. The report also asked PSPCL not to pass on losses to consumers.

100% metered power supply also not achieved

The commission observed that not much progress has been made by PSPCL to implement the Electricity Act-2003 for 100% metered electricity supply to all consumers. “It is despite the fact that the commission (PSERC) has repeatedly asked the power corporation to implement it,” reads the report. It pointed that PSPCL was also directed to fix meters on farm pumpsets but farmer unions are not allowing PSPCL to install meters. There are over 14 lakh farm pumpsets (tubewells) in state and a policy has been made to fix meters on all new pumpsets being installed.

20% jump in default payment yet to be recovered

Highlighting the issue of default payment from consumers, the report by PSERC said ₹4,385.65 crore was yet to be recovered. The default amount by the end of financial year of 2018 was ₹3,081 crore which increased to ₹3,524 by December 2019 and further to ₹4,385.65 crore by December 2020, witnessing a jump of 20% in one year.

