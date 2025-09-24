Cheema approves arrears release for zilla parishad, panchayat samiti staff in four instalments

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced that pensions for retired employees of the state’s zila parishads and panchayat samitis will now be directly credited to their bank accounts, ensuring faster and secure disbursement. The move is expected to benefit over 3,000 pensioners. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced that pensions for retired employees of the state’s zila parishads and panchayat samitis will now be directly credited to their bank accounts, ensuring faster and secure disbursement. The move is expected to benefit over 3,000 pensioners. (HT File)

In addition, Cheema approved the release of pending arrears in four instalments, as per the policy approved by the finance department. This decision aligns with the cabinet’s approval in February this year to release arrears worth ₹14,000 crore to government employees and pensioners.

The pending amounts cover revised pay, pensions, and leave encashment from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2022, and dearness allowance from July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024. The phased release is aimed at providing much-needed financial relief and stability to employees and pensioners across the state.