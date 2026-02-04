Cheema Chowk: NGT norms flouted as public park being used for commercial activity

Despite clear directives issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to protect urban green spaces from encroachment and commercial exploitation, these violations continue unabated in Ludhiana without any checks. Ongoing LPG cylinder distribution inside a public park near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In recent negligence, a public park located adjacent to RK Road near Cheema Chowk has effectively been turned into a commercial space with a private LPG distributor named Arun Gas Agency openly using the green area for operational purposes from the past many months.

The park, originally developed as a recreational space for residents of the densely populated industrial neighbourhood, now houses desks, equipment and routine commercial activity, hampering its intended public use.

According to officials, the municipal corporation (MC) handed over maintenance of the park to the agency more than two years ago under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy. While the CSR framework permits private entities to maintain public parks including upkeep, landscaping and basic infrastructure, the land ownership and usage rights remain with the civic body and commercial activity within parks is expressly prohibited.

The NGT, in a series of orders, has repeatedly highlighted that public parks and green belts serve as the “lungs of urban areas” and cannot be diverted for commercial or private use under any circumstances. The tribunal has directed urban local bodies to ensure that parks remain free from encroachments, temporary structures, storage, parking or business operations, noting that degradation of green spaces violates citizens’ right to a clean and healthy environment.

In line with these directions, NGT guidelines clearly state that CSR adoption of parks must be limited to non intrusive activities such as plantation drives, installation of benches, walking tracks and lighting, without altering land use or restricting public access. Commercial branding, storage of goods or conduct of business transactions within park premises is strictly barred.

However, the situation at the RK Road park appears to be in clear violation of these norms. Residents allege that the gas agency has effectively converted the green space into an extension of its business operations, limiting free movement and eroding the park’s ecological value. Instead of greenery and recreational facilities, the park reportedly witnesses routine loading and unloading related to LPG distribution.

According to official data, Ludhiana has around 925 public parks, nearly 200 of which are currently maintained under CSR arrangements where inadequate oversight of CSR managed parks is increasingly leading to misuse.

Earlier, in September, the NGT had also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on the MC for failing to submit a compliance report in a case pertaining to alleged illegal construction and encroachments on public green spaces. The penalty was imposed during the hearing of a petition filed by the Council of Engineers against the MC for constructing a library inside a public park at Dholewal Chowk and for allowing encroachments on greenbelts by the Lodhi Club and a private school in BRS Nagar.

When contacted, junior engineer Kirpal Singh from the horticulture wing of the MC said, “The commercial activities being carried out at the park near Cheema Chowk are a blatant violation of CSR norms. We have received repeated complaints against the agency in this regard. A notice will be served shortly to address the violations.”