Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cheema demands 15-day monsoon session
chandigarh news

Cheema demands 15-day monsoon session

Cheema said a 15-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha should be called for decisive discussions on all pending and public interest issues of the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Punjab LOP Harpal Cheema said a 15-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha should be called for decisive discussions on all pending and public interest issues of the state.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi should immediately convene the monsoon session of the Punjab assembly.

In a statement, Cheema said a 15-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha should be called for decisive discussions on all pending and public interest issues of the state. “There was a special session of the Vidhan Sabha dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur which cannot be technically or constitutionally linked to the monsoon session,” he said.

The LOP said that speaker Rana KP Singh had, at a meeting of the business advisory committee held before the commencement of the special session, assured that the session would be reconvened in 15-20 days. “In the monsoon session, two days should be dedicated to discussion on black farm laws and agricultural crisis. Issues related to the farmers, labourers, traders, employees and the unemployed need to be discussed in detail,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Cheema said when Channi was the LOP, he used to demand a longer session from the then Badal government, and now should also convene a 15-day assembly session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: Teen found pregnant; rape case registered

Channi meets central leadership in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion

Anirudh Tewari replaces Vini Mahajan as Punjab chief secy

Set deadline for delivery of justice in sacrilege cases: AAP
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP