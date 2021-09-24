Cheema demands 15-day monsoon session

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi should immediately convene the monsoon session of the Punjab assembly.

In a statement, Cheema said a 15-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha should be called for decisive discussions on all pending and public interest issues of the state. “There was a special session of the Vidhan Sabha dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur which cannot be technically or constitutionally linked to the monsoon session,” he said.

The LOP said that speaker Rana KP Singh had, at a meeting of the business advisory committee held before the commencement of the special session, assured that the session would be reconvened in 15-20 days. “In the monsoon session, two days should be dedicated to discussion on black farm laws and agricultural crisis. Issues related to the farmers, labourers, traders, employees and the unemployed need to be discussed in detail,” he added.

Cheema said when Channi was the LOP, he used to demand a longer session from the then Badal government, and now should also convene a 15-day assembly session.