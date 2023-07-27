Chemist held for brandishing pistol at biz rival’s daughter in Mohali

Police have arrested the owner of a chemist shop for allegedly pointing a pistol at a business rival’s daughter in Phase 10.

Mohali’s Phase 11 SHO inspector Naveen Pal Singh Lehal said the CCTV footage clearly showed the accused brandishing a pistol while using obscene gestures at the woman. (Getty image)

Identified as Nirmal Singh Kanda, the chemist is also accused of using obscene gestures and abuses towards the woman.

His sons, Sant Singh Kanda and Jaskaran Singh Kanda, along with another accomplice, Naresh Kumar, have also been booked. They are at large.

The complainant in the case, Harbinder Singh Bindra, runs a chemist shop adjoining that of Kanda in Phase 10.

Providing CCTV footage to the police, he alleged that on July 21, his daughter was sitting at the shop, when Nirmal, along with his sons and Naresh, used obscene gestures, foul language and brandished a pistol at his daughter to threaten her.

Phase 11 SHO inspector Naveen Pal Singh Lehal said the CCTV footage clearly showed Nirmal brandishing a pistol while using obscene gestures at the woman.

Nirmal and his accomplices have been booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25/30 of the Arms Act.

Nirmal was arrested on Tuesday and on Wednesday produced before a court that sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

