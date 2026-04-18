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Chester Hill case: Departmental inquiry underway, says Negi as CPI (M) demands judicial probe

The Chester Hills project in Solan is currently embroiled in a high-profile controversy had led to a bureaucratic tussle with allegations of a multi-crore “land scam” involving 275 bighas of land and accusations of “benami” dealings and violations of Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
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Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI M) on Friday demanded judicial probe into the Chester Hill case even as Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said a departmental probe was underway.

Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi. (File)

“The matter is serious and is being investigated at the departmental level. Whoever is found guilty will be punished,” said Negi.

The Chester Hills project in Solan is currently embroiled in a high-profile controversy had led to a bureaucratic tussle with allegations of a multi-crore “land scam” involving 275 bighas of land and accusations of “benami” dealings and violations of Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. A fresh probe into the matter was ordered by the Himachal government earlier this month.

“Role of officials, including decisions taken during administrative transitions, are also being reviewed,” said Negi.

Earlier during the day, CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan, while addressing a press conference had demanded a judicial inquiry into the Chester Hill case, along with other land deals, and removal of the chief secretary Sanjay Gupta.

However, Gupta, while claiming to be innocent, had said they are part of an “orchestrated conspiracy” by a rival lobby of officers to tarnish his reputation.

 
communist party of india (marxist) himachal pradesh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chester Hill case: Departmental inquiry underway, says Negi as CPI (M) demands judicial probe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chester Hill case: Departmental inquiry underway, says Negi as CPI (M) demands judicial probe
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