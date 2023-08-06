Mohali: Birth of two cubs bolsters Chhatbir zoo’s tiger count to eight

The Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, better known as the Chhatbir zoo, on Saturday welcomed two Royal Bengal tiger cubs into its growing family. Eight-year-old white tigress Gauri and three-year-old Royal Bengal tiger Arjun were paired together in April under expert supervision. (HT Photo)

Sharing details, zoo field director Kalpana K said female white tigress Gauri delivered two healthy cubs during the wee hours of August 3. She also gave birth to four stillborn babies.

The two cubs have bolstered the total strength of the tigers in Chhatbir zoo to eight.

Kalpana credited the dedicated staff, including zoo keepers, veterinary wing officials and biologist, for successfully pairing eight-year-old Gauri with the three-year-old male tiger Arjun, lauding their scientific management practices.

The last time the zoo welcomed Bengal tiger cubs was in May 2021, with white tigress Diya giving birth to two cubs.

Pairing efforts began in April

The efforts to pair the couple began in April, with Gauri giving birth to the cubs nearly 100 days on.

The zoo field director said the teams had made all arrangements to ensure prenatal, neonatal and postnatal care to the mother and cubs, and had eyes on 24x7 though camera monitoring.

Mother, cubs under observation

The mother and the two cubs, who are in a quarantine to safeguard them from infection of any form, have so far exhibited normal behaviour. The two cubs have been observed to be actively suckling, officials said, adding that Gauri was offered supplements for letting down of mother milk, calcium supplements, mutton soup and chicken.

Joyed by the birth of the cubs, zoo staff members said Gauri and Arjun will welcome more children in the future.

Gauri had arrived at Chhatbir from Rajkot zoo in 2019 as a four-year old. Arjun, meanwhile, was born at Chhatbir in 2019.

Speaking about the stillborns, zoo public relations officer Harpal Singh said it was a natural phenomenon and similar cases had been witnessed in the past as well.

Growing family

Earlier on April 8, a female hippopotamus calf was born at the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park after a gap of 15 years.

Earlier in March, the zoo had also introduced new species including a sloth bear couple. Two pairs of marsh crocodile, a medium-sized broad-snouted subspecies, also known as mugger crocodile. Besides, the zoo also welcomed a pair of bonnet macaques.

Among the other animals who found a new home at the city zoo included golden jackals, chausinga, mouse deers, sarus cranes, white doves, silver pheasants and grey pelicans.

