Chief administrator of Mohali visits key developing areas

Chief administrator Greater Mohali Area Developmental Authority (GMADA) Rajiv Kumar Gupta visited different projects including Eco City-2, Medicity, Eco City Extension and VR-6 road in New Chandigarh.

He also asked land acquisition officials to hand over the area of acquired lands to concerned departments for development (HT Files)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief administrator visited the Eco City-2 project where some land parcels could not be developed due to areas being under litigation. Officials from the land acquisition branch gave an update to the administrator regarding status of legal cases, to which Gupta asked them to pursue the cases on a regular basis so that the cases are resolved and pending development works in the project could be executed.

He also asked land acquisition officials to hand over the area of acquired lands to concerned departments for development. During his visit to the upcoming Eco City Extension project near Medicity, Gupta sought details from the engineering wing about proposed development of the project.

After discussion, he asked the team of engineers to float tenders for construction of the boundary wall of this upcoming urban estate and also start preparations for subsequent development works. Gupta also visited the VR-6 road in New Chandigarh on which work of laying of trunk sewer of various RCC pipelines is being carried out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He directed the officials to complete the job at the earliest. During the visit, the chief administrator was accompanied by Khushdil Singh Sandhu, PCS, estate officer (plots), Balwinder Singh, chief engineer, GMADA and officials from different branches.