Chief administrators get powers to grant CLU for colonies in Punjab

The Punjab government has extended powers to grant change of land use (CLU) for residential and industrial colonies up to 25 acres and commercial colonies up to 5 acres to chief administrators (CAs) of various urban development bodies.

State housing development minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said the government has accorded the power under Section 81 of the Punjab Regional, Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, and the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995. However, cases will be scrutinised and signed jointly by district town planner (DTP) and ACA/additional deputy commissioner (urban development) where authority offices don’t exist prior to being put up before the CA.