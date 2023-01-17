Chief engineer of sugar mill dies after car hits carcass in Ludhiana

Chief engineer, working at Budhewal Sugar Mill, died after his car hit a carcass on the national highway near Samrala.

The victim, Aminderpal Singh, 55, was heading towards Ludhiana from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) in his Swift Dzire car when he failed to notice a carcass on the highway and his car crashed into it. After hitting the carcass, the car rolled over multiple times.

One of the eye witnesses, Ranjit Kaur of Samrala, said that it was a horrifying incident and the commuters and people nearby rushed to rescue the victim.

A passerby, Sukhdeep Singh, said that he and other locals tried hard to take the victim out of the vehicle and rushed him to hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The residents raised questions over the highway authorities stating that the government is charging cow cess but they do nothing to rescue stray cows.

ASI Baldev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that the police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC following the statement of victim’s son Parmeet Singh. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

