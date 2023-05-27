Punjab offers OTS scheme for defaulting power consumers

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has announced to introduce a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for consumers who have either defaulted on their electricity bill payments or their power connections were disconnected due to financial constraints.

The scheme will continue for all categories of consumers, especially industrial users for three months. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann said the scheme will continue for all categories of consumers, especially industrial users for three months.

He said OTS was a timely opportunity for all categories of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited consumers.

The CM said that the interest on delayed payment of pending dues of bills under OTS would be charged at a rate of 9%.

Further, instead of paying fixed charges for the entire period between cutting off the connection and its restoration, the consumers will not have to pay such charges if the period is less than six months. However, if this period is more than six months, then fixed charges of only six months will have to be paid, as per the scheme.

Mann said that in a new initiative to facilitate the consumers, the balance amount under the scheme now could be deposited in four installments within a year. The CM said the interest was charged at the rate of 18% compounded on late payment on the outstanding defaulting amount of the bills and full-time fixed charges were charged from the date of disconnection to the period of connecting the connection, which has now been completely waived. He said that it is a landmark initiative aimed at providing relief to people. Mann urged people to take advantage of the scheme introduced in larger public interest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}