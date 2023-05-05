Unlike previous govts’ patronage, AAP ended corruption, mafia in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday conducted roadshows in various areas of Halka Nakodar in support of Sushil Kumar Rinku, the Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection and appealed to the people to vote for AAP.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the AAP government has completely eradicated corruption and the mafia from Punjab.

“In the last one year, we have taken action against hundreds of corrupt officers, employees and leaders and sent them to jail. During the previous governments, land mafia, sand mafia, cable mafia and drugs mafia were rampant in Punjab as the people in power patronized them. We eliminated all kinds of mafias from Punjab and established a transparent governance,” Mann said.

The CM said that this election will not make any difference to the BJP and the Congress but Sushil Rinku’s victory will boost party’s spirits, after which they will work even harder and with more dedication for the people of Punjab.

