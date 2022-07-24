Chief minister Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to upcoming Aam Aadmi clinic in Mohali

: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday paid a surprise visit to check the progress of Aam Aadmi clinic coming up at Phase 5 in Mohali.

During the inspection, the chief minister accompanied by Cabinet minister Brahm Shankar and senior officers of the state government examined the ongoing work of the clinic. Mann asked the officers to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time frame.

Later, interacting with mediapersons, the CM said in the first phase, 75 such Aam Aadmi clinics will be dedicated to people on the 75th Independence Day on August 15 to provide the best healthcare services free of cost to the people across the state. He said that every Aam Aadmi clinic will have a staff of four to five persons, including an MBBS doctor, pharmacist and nurse, to diagnose and treat the patients.

Mann said that 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests will be offered to the people free of cost in these Aam Aadmi clinics.

He said his government will fulfil one of the major poll promises by setting up these clinics both in urban and rural areas. He envisioned that these clinics will be a cornerstone in revamping the healthcare system in Punjab. Mann expressed hope that 90% of patients will get treated from these clinics only thereby reducing the burden in hospitals.

The chief minister said that this revolutionary decision will rejuvenate the healthcare system in the state by imparting quality health services to the people.

He said that all the 75 Aam Aadmi clinics are coming up on a uniform pattern with basic interior components, including doctor’s room, reception-cum-waiting area, pharmacy, besides separate toilets for staff and visiting patients.

He said that an online appointment facility for the patients will also be available in these clinics.

The chief minister said that these clinics will provide free-of-cost medicines and diagnostic facilities to the people. He said that only serious patients with major ailments will further be referred to the hospitals. He said that the process to hire services of doctors/paramedics is already in the pipeline and so far, around 2,140 well-qualified doctors have applied for these posts.

