Committed to providing transparent, responsive governance: Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the state government is committed for providing transparent, effective and responsive governance in the state.

The CM said that though the state government “does not have a magic wand” but continues to make efforts to restore Punjab’s glory. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann said this while addressing people during government’s initiative “sarkar tuhade dwar”, here on Wednesday. The CM said that though the state government “does not have a magic wand” but continues to make efforts to restore Punjab’s glory.

Mann said the day is not far when efforts of the state government will help Punjab become a frontrunner state. “We had already rolled out a comprehensive plan for carving out a rangla Punjab for coming generations,” Mann said.

Mann quipped that his predecessors had never come out of their palatial palaces during their stints but he had been moving in every nook and corner of the state to usher in a new era of peace, progress and prosperity. Highlighting significance of “sarkar tuhade dwar”, Mann said that it was a flagship program of the government for progress of the state and prosperity of its people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that this programme finds no parallel across the country as no other state government bothers to spare so much time for the people by solving their problems at their doorsteps.

“It helps in quick resolution of public problems on one hand besides judging the performance of the government officers/officials on the other,” Mann said.

The CM said that this pro-people initiative, stipulates that the officers especially the deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners maximize their field visits, especially in villages, and interact with the people by going to villages.

“It is the need of the hour to facilitate the people in getting their day-to-day works done easily besides ensuring good governance to them. This will help in better functioning of the offices along with better acquaintance with the ground realities,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON