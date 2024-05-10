 Chief minister Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in Delhi on May 11 - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in Delhi on May 11

ByHT Correspondent
May 10, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Delhi CM Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshows for AAP candidates in East and South Delhi on May 11 ahead of polls on May 25, counting on June 4.

New Delhi Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hold roadshows in East and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies on May 11 as part of campaign for AAP candidates, the party said on Thursday. Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Mann will seek votes for Kuldeep Kumar and Sahiram Pahalwan, who have been fielded from the East Delhi and South Delhi constituencies by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “He will hold roadshows in the two constituencies,” a party leader said. Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the AAP, the former has fielded candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the latter is contesting from the remaining four. PTI

Punjab chief minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. (PTI)
Punjab chief minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. (PTI)

Friday, May 10, 2024
