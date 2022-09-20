Chief minister Khattar slams Congress for corruption in govt jobs

: Slamming the Congress for corruption in government jobs, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday claimed that his government has succeeded in eliminating this scourge and give employment to youths on merit basis.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering of BJP workers on the opening of two-day training camp of the BJP yuva morcha at Kurukshetra.

“Had the Congress provided jobs during its rule, why did it fail to win the election. The reality is that they sold jobs on the pick-and-choose basis, which led an anti-Congress mood in the state,” he added.

He said that now the jobs are being given on a merit basis to eligible candidates.

The chief minister also said that the government has introduced several schemes for the welfare of the poor and women and the state has witnessed inclusive development.

Calling upon the party workers to take the welfare schemes of the central and state governments to the people, the chief minister said that the BJP is the only party which works for all sections of the society.

Newly appointed Haryana BJP in-charge and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb also attended the programme and urged party workers to work hard and ensure that the BJP forms the next government in Haryana.