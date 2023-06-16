Himachal CM Sukhu launches map on ‘celebrities associated with Shimla’

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the ‘Celebrities associated with Shimla’ map prepared by Trilok Suryavanshi here yesterday evening. Suryavanshi is a former assistant director of the department of language, art and culture.

The chief minister said that Shimla is a historic city, and many world-famous celebrities have an association with this place. He lauded the efforts to compile information about different historical sites of Shimla. He hoped that this map would prove to be an interesting record for youth to get information about the historical importance of Shimla.

The chairman, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, RS Bali, former senior architect, KC Chauhan, Maya Suryavanshi, and state general secretary, NSUI, Praveen Minhas, were also present on the occasion.

