Himachal CM assures special relief package to flood-hit Kangra

While interacting with the people in relief camps set up at Damtal and Shekhpura, Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inquired about their well being and assured them of all possible assistance from the government.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducts an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Kangra district on Wednesday. (PTI)

The CM conducted an aerial survey of flood affected regions of Fatehpur and Indora assembly segment in Kangra district on Wednesday. He took stock of evacuation operations of the regions flooded downstream of Pong reservoir and other relief works.

Expressing concern over the losses due to floods, Sukhu said that damages to a huge extent have been caused to both the public and the private property. People have lost their homes and large areas under harvest have been submerged under water, causing huge loss to the farmers. “I assure of special package, especially for these areas in terms of relief and compensation. Affected families will be provided increased compensation,” said Sukhu.

He directed the administration to make sure that the people sheltered in relief camps are looked after properly. Apart from free lodging and boarding, the health department has also deputed medical teams to take care of those lodged at the facilities. The CM directed to ensure sufficient stock of eateries, essential medicines and anti-venom.

Interacting with the media, Sukhu said that as many as 27 panchayats of Indora and Fatehpur area have been affected due to waterlogging downstream the Pong reservoir. Out of these, 22 panchayats have been severely affected due to flood. A total 1,731 persons have been evacuated so far with the help of Indian Air Force, army, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force. Police and home guard personnel have also been roped in for the evacuation process, he added.

He said that during the last 50 years, this was the most catastrophic natural calamity the state He said that financial assistance of ₹1 lakh will be provided for partially damaged house and all possible help will be extended for rebuilding their houses.

He also directed the authorities for making arrangements of extra classes for the students who have missed their regular classes in the schools. The CM assured the evacuated migrant labourers of every possible assistance, besides arrangements of their transportation if they were willing to go back to their states.

He shared a meal with the people sheltered at Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan in Shekhpura. Taking dig at the opposition on the issue of Vidhan Sabha monsoon session, Sukhu said at the time of the disaster, the priority of the government is to mitigate the situation and bringing life back to normal. If the Vidhan Sabha session is convened at this juncture, the security personnel who have been roped in for the rescue and relief operations would have to be deployed for Vidhan Sabha related duties, thus hampering the relief process, he said.

