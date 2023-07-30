Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates 14 development projects worth 82 crore in Chamba

Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates 14 development projects worth 82 crore in Chamba

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jul 30, 2023 09:39 PM IST

He inaugurated the hostel of Government Millennium Polytechnic College built at a cost of ₹4.55 crore, Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan at Chil Bunglow worth ₹92.98 lakh, OPD block of PHC Banikhet worth ₹1.99 crore

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 14 development projects worth 82.14 crore in Chamba on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu poses for a picture at the Shobha Yatra marking the conclusion of the Minjar Festival on Sunday. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu poses for a picture at the Shobha Yatra marking the conclusion of the Minjar Festival on Sunday. (ANI)

He inaugurated the hostel of Government Millennium Polytechnic College built at a cost of 4.55 crore, Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan at Chil Bunglow worth 92.98 lakh, OPD block of PHC Banikhet worth 1.99 crore, the Staff Quarters at the Civil Hospital Chowari built at a cost of 1.48 crore, Deputy Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Office building and Additional Superintendent State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Office in Chamba built worth 3.26 crore, MBBS students’ hostel, residential complex and hostel for nurses at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College built at a cost of 39 crore.

The chief minister laid the foundation stones for the Kandu-Panjoh link road (Upper Panjoh) to be built at a cost of 2.11 crore, Kandu-Panjoh link road (Lower Panjoh) to be built at a cost of 2.28 crore, veterinary hospital building in Khajjiar to be built at a cost of 1.01 crore, the improvement and extension works of drinking water scheme for Chamba city with a cost of 12.44 crore, lift drinking water scheme for Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, at a cost of 11.27 crore and Construction of Water and Sanitation Centre at Mangla at a cost of 1.80 crore.

