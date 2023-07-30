Will meet PM Modi, Amit Shah for financial aid: Himachal Pradesh CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said he would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shaha to seek special financial aid for hill-state hit by natural calamities. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to Chamba on Sunday. (HT photo)

Sukhu said the Centre had sent a team to assess the damages caused by natural calamities which is likely to submit its report soon.

State has suffered substantial losses worth about ₹8,000 crore due to the calamity, he said during his maiden visit to Chamba town where he presided over the concluding ceremony of International Minjar Fair.

He was also to visit flood-hit area in Holi Tehsil of tribal Bharmour sub-division but his flight was grounded by bad weather.

The chief minister lauded resilient people of Himachal Pradesh who stood bravely in the face of catastrophe.

The chief minister said he personally supervised the relief and rescue operations, ensuring the swift temporary restoration of electricity and water supply to affected areas within 48 hours of the calamity. He said the restoration efforts were ongoing, but it would require significant time and financial resources to complete.

Sukhu said due to bad weather, he could not visit Holi in Chamba district. However, he assured that he would plan another visit to the area shortly. He said the deputy commissioner of Chamba has been instructed to ensure prompt compensation to all affected families and emphasised the importance of providing relief to all those in need. The state government had increased the compensation amount by 10 fold, reflecting a compassionate approach to aid those affected, he said.

Earlier, the NPS Employees Union also felicitated the chief minister for reinstating the Old Pension Scheme. He said despite the state’s legacy indebtedness of ₹75,000 crore, the government restored the Old Pension Scheme to its employees, aiming to ensure their dignified living and acknowledging their significant role in the state’s development. He said the Congress party had guaranteed the restoration of OPS in its ‘Pratigya Patra’, and this promise has been fulfilled. He also asked the Opposition to support the state government in getting ₹10,000 crore NPS share refunded, which is deposited with the Centre.

He also extended his greetings to people of Chamba and the state on the International Minjar Fair.

He said fairs are a symbol of Himachal Pradesh’s heritage and rich culture. He said such fairs provide us an opportunity to connect with the past and play an important role in preserving our traditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON