Chief of Air Staff attends Founder’s Day event at Dalhousie Public School

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, attended the unveiling of Indoor Shooting Range at Dalhousie Public School on Sunday during the golden jubilee Founder’s Day celebrations of the institution.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (second from left), with others during the Founder’s Day celebrations at Dalhousie Public School on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The range is set to provide a platform to the students for refining their skills, and fostering precision and discipline.

The festivities commenced on October 14 with the inauguration of the new state of the art gymnasium, presided over by the Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu.

To commence the celebrations, the students presented Aavahan, a drum performance. The students put forth several cultural performances, including dance, music and plays.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari addressed the staff and students on the occasion and presented awards during the prize distribution ceremony. A comprehensive report of the school’s achievements was presented by Capt GS Dhillon.

The school’s alumni attended the event.

