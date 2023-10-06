News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal issues directions to admn secretaries on VB cases

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal issues directions to admn secretaries on VB cases

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 06, 2023 09:02 AM IST

As per an official press statement issued on Thursday, the administrative secretaries are obligated to ensure proper handling of these documents, including conducting necessary inquiries and providing comprehensive reports and comments, to the vigilance department and all matters, complaints

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has issued directions to all administrative secretaries regarding the handling of matters, complaints, source reports, and inquiry reports referred by the vigilance department.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (File)
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (File)

As per an official press statement issued on Thursday, the administrative secretaries are obligated to ensure proper handling of these documents, including conducting necessary inquiries and providing comprehensive reports and comments, to the vigilance department and all matters, complaints, source reports, inquiry reports, and related documents forwarded by the vigilance department to the administrative departments must receive thorough attention.

The communication addressed to administrative secretaries reveals that it has come to the notice that in certain cases where the vigilance department had sought comments and responses from the administrative secretaries, these cases were closed by the secretaries themselves, without sharing reports or comments provided to the vigilance department. Even in such instances, they merely sent a copy of the closure for informational purposes, reads the statement, adding that the reports and comments should be promptly returned to the vigilance for further review and necessary action.

