Child pornography: Two get 14 years RI for raping minor girl

A special fast track court holding trial of offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Palwal has sentenced two persons to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding them guilty of kidnapping a minor girl, aggravated sexual assault and storage of pornographic material involving a child. The court also ordered that the minor girl be paid a compensation of ₹7 lakh from Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme. Sentencing Joginder and Lokesh to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, the judge in his order said that the two convicts have committed a most heinous offence in a cold-blooded manner, showing extreme depravity and meanness. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Additional sessions judge, POCSO court, Palwal, Prashant Rana while convicting the accused Joginder and Lokesh wrote that they kidnapped the 15-year-old school girl, sexually assaulted her, made an obscene video of her and stored it for extracting money from her father and harassed her by threatening to use the obscene video, if the extortion money was not paid.

“Hence, the accused Joginder and Lokesh, both 29, are hereby convicted for the commission of offences punishable under sections 365, 385, 506 of Indian Penal Code and sections 10, 12, 15(3) of the POCSO Act read with section 120-B of the IPC. The prosecution has also proved its case that a third accused Shankar provided the SIM card to Joginder and Lokesh for making the extortion call under a criminal conspiracy. Hence, accused Shankar is hereby convicted for the commission of offences punishable under sections 385 of the IPC read with Section 120-B of the IPC,’’ the judge ordered.

Sentencing Joginder and Lokesh to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, the judge in his order said that the two convicts have committed a most heinous offence in a cold-blooded manner, showing extreme depravity and meanness. “They followed the daily routine of the minor girl and noted the time when she went for the tuition in the evening. It was 23rd day of January, 2024. There was darkness and fog in the area. In a most pre-planned manner, the accused restrained the victim on an internal less crowded street. They dragged her inside the car and drove. They intimidated her with a knife. One of the convicts, Lokesh, sat on the rear seat alongside the victim. At knife point they forced her to remove her clothes and sexually assaulted her by touching her. Convict Lokesh switched on the light of a mobile phone and clicked obscene video of the victim from another mobile phone. It was done deliberately for the purposes of blackmailing and extortion,’’ the judge said.

“The convicts created terror in her mind and sexually assaulted her. The victim was 14 years and 11 months old at the time of the incident. The scars left by the offences committed by the convicts would remain forever on the psyche of the victim. It is a horrible nightmare which would haunt her. Adding gravest insult to the gravest injury, the convicts demanded ₹three lakhs and gold from the victim’s father after a few days. They threatened him that they would make the obscene video viral if the amount was not paid. They also threatened him that they would kill the victim if the matter was reported,” court said.

The court ordered consecutive sentences, running one after the other, for the multiple offences committed by Joginder and Lokesh and on account of seriousness of offences. The third convict, Shankar was awarded two years rigorous imprisonment and ₹10,000 fine for providing illegal SIM card to make the extortion call.