Child rights panel recommends online exams for nursery to Class 8 students

Ludhiana The chairman of Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR), Rajinder Singh, has recommended online examination for students from nursery to Class 8. A letter in this regard was sent by the commission to the secretary, school education, on Thursday.

Since Covid cases are again showing a slight surge in Punjab, the commission received phone calls and email from parents and students, requesting that exams should be conducted online as a precautionary measure.

The commission has also written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) to give online and offline options for students of classes 9 and 11. It is stated in the letter that pre-board and board examinations of classes 10 and 12 may be conducted in classrooms with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the ministry of health and family welfare and director general of health services.

Commission’s deputy director Rajwinder Singh Gill said, “In the last four days, we have received emails and phone calls from parents and students regarding the classroom exams. Taking note of their concern, we have written to the secretary, school education, suggesting the online option.”

He said another letter was sent to district education officers (secondary and elementary) across the state, urging them to form teams and appoint nodal officers in schools and circulate their contact numbers among the students.