Friendship Day special: Tere jaisa yaar kahan…

On the eve of International Friendship Day, we asked some region celebrities about their childhood buddies and the memories made with them. Here’s what they said: L-R: Actors Simarjeet Singh Nagra; Vivek Saini; Yamini Singh; and Ranjit Punia (HT Photos)

Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Actor

There are few childhood friendships that last the whole life. One such dosti is with your siblings. I have a brother and a sister and as there’s very small age gap between us, we are more like buddies. As kids, we were fascinated by cinema. Once, after watching Mission Impossible, we decided to perform a stunt. We hung a rope from the terrace and planned to see who can climb down the fastest, touch the ground and come back up. Thankfully, a neighbour spotted us and shouted “ bewakoofon ki kar rahe ho “. Later, we were scolded by our parents. Another time, we decided to make a treasure hunt to hide the door key that we used to keep for our parents to unlock the house while we were at tuition. So we made elaborate clue charts, one leading to the other. But in the end, we forgot to place the key in the final spot and left for tuition with it still in my pocket. So, that was another failed mission!

Simarjeet (R) with his siblings

Vivek Saini, Actor

I met Tejeshwar Singh while we were studying in Class 11. Ever since, we have attended tuitions, theatre classes, etc together. We were also together during our graduation. He is a professional model and actor now. We went to Mumbai together and shared the same apartment for five years. I remember once we gate crashed a celebrity Holi party in Juhu. Projecting himself as a huge TV star, Tejeshwar even announced a couple of projects at the media gallery. I remember him always asking for extra dessert at Subway citing that its his birthday. Another memory is of when I was an associate director on an ad project, I had Tejeshwar cast as the lead face of the campaign. The director only got to know about our friendship at the wrap-up party.

Vivek with Tejeshwar

Yamini Singh, Actor

I had so many special bonds in childhood and if I name one or two, the others will get upset. So I will not name anyone but tell our tales. Once I just walked into one of my friends’ class, picked her bag and started walking out with her. When the teacher asked what was going on, I told her that my friend’s mother was sick and she needs to go to PGIMER. In reality, nothing was wrong and we had plans to go watch Lamhe, a film which is still one of my favourites. Much later, my friends stood by me when I asked for the college to be shut during the Mandal commission dharna. We were all suspended. And instead of going home, we went to Sector 17 for some coffee.

Ranjit Punia, Actor

One of my closest friends is Gurbikramjeet Singh Nagra. He’s a banker now and we have been friends since school days. I was the naughty one, and woh humesha mere saath phas jaata tha. I would copy from him during the exams; we would skip classes together. We would go on gehri together... the bond has always been special. In fact, we were got called to the principal’s office once, where he asked Nagra to be careful as I was a sportsperson so I might get away with things he wouldn’t.

L-R: Actor Gippy Grewal, Gurbikramjeet, and Ranjit

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON