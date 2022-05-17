Children must be vaccinated to ensure their safety: Ludhiana DC
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik held a meeting with principals and representatives of all major private and government schools in Ludhiana on Tuesday and urged them to motivate parents to get their wards vaccinated against Covid at the earliest.
The meeting was held at the DC’s office and also attended by additional deputy commissioner of Jagraon-cum-nodal officer (vaccination) Dr Nayan Jassal; district immunisation officer Dr Manisha, senior officials from the education department and representatives of private schools’ union.
She added that parents should get their children vaccinated at the earliest to ensure their safety and the larger well-being of the society. She also urged those above 18 to get vaccinated with their second dose, if it is still pending.
Schools’ representatives were given the option of getting special vaccination camps arranged on campus by the health department at any time. Special vaccination camps are already being organised in schools, said Malik.
3 test Covid +ve in Ludhiana district
Three more people tested Covid positive in Ludhiana on Tuesday, taking the district’s case count to 1,09,916. While 1,07,611 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. At present, there are 25 active cases in the district, out of which 24 are under home isolation, while one patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
-
Delhi: 3 held with heroin worth ₹45 crore
New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested three men and recovered over eight kilograms of heroin, worth ₹45 crore in the international market, from their possession in two separate incidents in the Capital. In the first incident, the special cell of Delhi police, acting on a tip-off, arrested two men, including a Nigerian national, from Mukarba Chowk bus stand and recovered 6.2 kilograms of heroin, with a market value of ₹40 crore, from their possession.
-
MCG sets target of planting 500k shrubs, 50,000 saplings this monsoon
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has set a target of planting 500,000 shrubs and 50,000 tree saplings this monsoon, said officials in the know of the matter on Tuesday. The nodal head of MCG's environment and sustainability wing, Subhash Yadav, said the civic body has come up with four main strategies to ensure the saplings that are planted this monsoon have a high survival rate and help increase the city's green cover and check pollution.
-
Ludhiana | ‘Get empanelled with PSDM for employment opportunities’
An interactive workshop was on Tuesday organised under the chairmanship of employment generation secretary, Kumar Rahul, skill development and training with the training partners working under the skill schemes of Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) at the Bachat Bhawan. The workshop was followed by an interaction with industry associations and city industrialists. Industry representatives were forthcoming with their feedback and responded positively to starting new courses as per their requirement.
-
Ludhiana | DC inaugurates library-cum-coaching centre at DBEE
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday evening inaugurated an upgraded library-cum-coaching centre inside the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, Ludhiana, premises. The event was attended by additional development commissioner (ADC, rural development) deputy director Minakshi Sharma, Amit Kumar Panchal, and the entire DBEE, Ludhiana, staff. The new centre has been upgraded to increase seating capacity for students.
-
Residents of Ludhiana colony protest over snapping of sewer connections
Three days after illegal sewer connections of around 70 houses in Guru Nanak Nagar Colony near Gill'z Garden (Gill Road) were snapped, residents of the area staged a protest against the municipal corporation and state government on Tuesday. The action was taken under the ongoing drive to snap illegal sewer connections of 240 colonies within and outside the MC limits and the protesting residents rued that they now have no place to dump sewage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics