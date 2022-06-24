Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Children’s creative writing workshop at Manimajra school

The Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) is organising a workshop on creative writing for children on Friday at Gurukul Global School in Sector 13, Manimajra
Celebrated authors Chandra Shekhar Verma and Sonika Sethi will conduct this one-day workshop on the fundamentals of creative writing in English and Hindi at Gurukul Global School in Sector 13, Manimajra, on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) is organising a workshop on creative writing for children on Friday at Gurukul Global School in Sector 13, Manimajra.

Celebrated authors Chandra Shekhar Verma and Sonika Sethi will conduct this one-day workshop on the fundamentals of creative writing in English and Hindi.

Verma is a behavioural scientist, motivational speaker, and a Hindi poet from Lucknow. Dr Sonika Sethi is a prolific writer and columnist with an interest in post-colonial literature and historical fiction and is an assistant professor of literature and linguistics at SD College, Ambala.

The workshop is open for children from Classes 7 to 12 from 11am to 4 pm with a registration fee of 900 and one can register for the workshop by calling the number 6284552070.

