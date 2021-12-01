Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chill in hills: Snow, rain forecast in Himachal Pradesh till December 4
chandigarh news

Chill in hills: Snow, rain forecast in Himachal Pradesh till December 4

Tourists advised to avoid travelling to higher reaches of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts till the weekend
The Shimla-based weather department has forecast disruption in essential services such as power and communication and blockade of roads in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and the higher reaches of Shimla district due to the rain and snowfall. (Deepak Sansta/HT file photo)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 11:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The western disturbance active over the region will bring rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh till December 4.

Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said on Tuesday that a yellow weather warning has been issued for snowfall in the higher hills and thunderstorm and lightning in the middle hills of the state on December 3.

Also read: Omicron: Fully jabbed air travellers to undergo test on arrival in Canada

Another western disturbance is likely to hit the region on December 4.

The weather department has forecast disruption in essential services such as power and communication and blockade of roads in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and the higher reaches of Shimla district due to the snowfall. However, there will be no impact on agriculture.

The district administrations of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti have advised tourists and local residents to avoid travelling to higher reaches during this period.

Night temperatures below normal

The minimum temperatures increased by 1-2°C across the state, but the night temperatures were 3-4°C below normal.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum of minus 3.4°C, while Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 2°C.

RELATED STORIES

State capital Shimla recorded a low of 6.8°C, while the minimum in Dharamshala was 7.8°C.

Toursit destinations of Manali, Palampur, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded lows of 2.2°C, 6°C, 7.3°C and 5.6°C, respectively.

Rain is vital for rabi crops as the sowing has just ended.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP