Chill in hills: Snow, rain forecast in Himachal Pradesh till December 4

The western disturbance active over the region will bring rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh till December 4.

Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said on Tuesday that a yellow weather warning has been issued for snowfall in the higher hills and thunderstorm and lightning in the middle hills of the state on December 3.

Another western disturbance is likely to hit the region on December 4.

The weather department has forecast disruption in essential services such as power and communication and blockade of roads in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and the higher reaches of Shimla district due to the snowfall. However, there will be no impact on agriculture.

The district administrations of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti have advised tourists and local residents to avoid travelling to higher reaches during this period.

Night temperatures below normal

The minimum temperatures increased by 1-2°C across the state, but the night temperatures were 3-4°C below normal.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum of minus 3.4°C, while Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 2°C.

State capital Shimla recorded a low of 6.8°C, while the minimum in Dharamshala was 7.8°C.

Toursit destinations of Manali, Palampur, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded lows of 2.2°C, 6°C, 7.3°C and 5.6°C, respectively.

Rain is vital for rabi crops as the sowing has just ended.