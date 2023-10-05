Chitkara hosts CBSE event for Tricity principals

Chitkara University, Punjab, hosted a CBSE exposure visit for school principals and educational leaders. Participants received insights into interactive learning, latest trends and practices in the educational realm and information about institutions of excellence across India.

Participants during the CBSE exposure visit hosted by Chitkara University. (HT Photo)

They were also trained in ways to foster collaboration for integration of skill (vocational) education. The event, under the guidance of CBSE director Biswajit Saha, brought together around 50 principals and educators from the Tricity region. The CBSE exposure visit was an important step in realising the aspirations outlined in the National Education Policy 2020. Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, shared her views on the visit. She said, “The focus on skill enhancement has been invaluable, equipping educators to nurture the potential of the future generations.”

