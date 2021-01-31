IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chitkara University announces ‘NOVATE+ 2021’ to promote academia-MSME projects
With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. (HT File)
With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Chitkara University announces ‘NOVATE+ 2021’ to promote academia-MSME projects

Chitkara University has recently launched the fourth edition of its flagship-event ‘NOVATE+ 2021’, which will help MSMEs collaborate with universities for technical problem-solving
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:19 PM IST

Chitkara University has recently launched the fourth edition of its flagship-event ‘NOVATE+ 2021’, which will help MSMEs collaborate with universities for technical problem-solving.

With funding a funding of 30 lakhs, ‘NOVATE+ 2021’ is driven by Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network (CURIN) to promote applied research and is being anchored by Chitkara University NewGen IEDC, Chitkara University TEC and Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC).

Through this competition, a funding of 25 lakh will be awarded to up to 10 project proposals. A cash prize of 5 lakh will be awarded for best project implementation.

With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth.This phase has been dominated by MSMEs solving real-world problems by offering novel solutions.

NOVATE+ was conceptualised to channelise the knowledge and energy of the youth towards becoming active partners in the economic development process, inculcate a culture of innovation-driven entrepreneurship and act as an institutional mechanism for providing various services on all aspects of enterprise building to the budding science and technology entrepreneurs.

Novate+ in its current and earlier editions has thrived under the patronage and guidance of experts from the National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), department of science and technology (DST), New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (NewGen IEDCs, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, and FICCI and CURIN.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara (HT File)
Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara (HT File)

Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, during the launch ceremony, said, “I am proud to share that NOVATE+ in its fourth edition has now emerged as the biggest and most vibrant platform in the region where innovative project ideas from all over the country are showcased and evaluated and receive project funding for developing minimum viable products (MVPs). The third edition of NOVATE+, organised on the theme of finding innovative solutions to Covid-19 challenges, attracted over 300 entries from different parts of the country. A funding of 1 crore was sanctioned. This year, I wish to see a large number of MSME and academia teams coming forward to make our industry, academia and nation strong.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. (HT File)
With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Chitkara University announces ‘NOVATE+ 2021’ to promote academia-MSME projects

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Chitkara University has recently launched the fourth edition of its flagship-event ‘NOVATE+ 2021’, which will help MSMEs collaborate with universities for technical problem-solving
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for commerce and Hoshiarpur BJP MP Som Parkash is the sole representative of Punjab in the central cabinet. He was a part of three-member ministerial team that held 11 rounds of negotiations with farmers in the past two months without any breakthrough. (HT Photo)
Union minister of state for commerce and Hoshiarpur BJP MP Som Parkash is the sole representative of Punjab in the central cabinet. He was a part of three-member ministerial team that held 11 rounds of negotiations with farmers in the past two months without any breakthrough. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Farm union leaders backtracked under pressure of radicals: Central minister

By Ramesh Vinayak
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Union minister of state for commerce Som Parkash says farm union leaders should have taken moral responsibility for whatever happened at Red Fort on Republic Day and suspended their agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai
Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai
chandigarh news

Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Supreme Court judge was speaking during a two-day international webinar organised by Chandigarh University
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study
Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study
chandigarh news

Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The restrictions imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic also led to amplification of the already-delayed admission process among head-injury patients at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, a study has found
READ FULL STORY
Close
After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes
After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes
chandigarh news

After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Due to the economic slowdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the placement season at Panjab University and other institutions in Chandigarh did not kick off on a high note this academic year, but has finally started to pick up the pace
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary
Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary
chandigarh news

Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The Congress leader was sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of rioting by a Himachal Pradesh court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore flanked by chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta during the state-level R-Day function in Mohali.
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore flanked by chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta during the state-level R-Day function in Mohali.
chandigarh news

Tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Punjab’s power couple does the honours at Mohali Punjab’s power couple, chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta, attended the state-level Republic Day function at Mohali, where state governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the chief guest
READ FULL STORY
Close
The economic survey said that Punjab had a higher unemployment rate of 7.4% in 2018-19 as against the national rate of 5.8%. (HT file photo)
The economic survey said that Punjab had a higher unemployment rate of 7.4% in 2018-19 as against the national rate of 5.8%. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Most people have access to basic needs in Punjab, Haryana: Economic survey

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The economic survey for 2020-21, presented by the Union government in Parliament, shows that Punjab and Haryana are among top four states where the rural and urban population have the highest access to bare necessities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalka Congress MLA Pardeep Chaudhary.
Kalka Congress MLA Pardeep Chaudhary.
chandigarh news

Kalka Congress MLA faces disqualification from assembly

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:05 PM IST
A Himachal Pradesh court convicted and sentenced Pardeep Chaudhary to three years in jail in a 2011 case of rioting; legal experts says membership can be restored if HC stays conviction
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
india news

One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times, Rohtak
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:20 AM IST
  • The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It will be the students’ responsibility to download the question papers and the same will not be forwarded to them by the authorities. (HT FILE PHOTO)
It will be the students’ responsibility to download the question papers and the same will not be forwarded to them by the authorities. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University issues guidelines for online exams

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The question papers will be available both on ugexam.puchd.ac.in and pgexam.puchd.ac.in and will have to be downloaded directly from the homepage of the above websites without logging in
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab lose to Baroda in semis

By HT correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The fact that Punjab captain Mandeep Singh injured his shoulder while fielding also dented Punjab’s chances
READ FULL STORY
Close
Professor VR Sinha from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been appointed the dean of university instructions. (HT PHOTO)
Professor VR Sinha from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been appointed the dean of university instructions. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University gets new DUI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The university also announced the appointment of Rajesh Gill of the department of sociology as the dean research
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Guard held after inmate flees from juvenile home in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The superintendent said the security guard on duty was not present at the post where he was deployed from where the inmate escaped
READ FULL STORY
Close
The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49-lakh project will come up on 1.5-acre land and will be north India’s first dog park.
The 49-lakh project will come up on 1.5-acre land and will be north India’s first dog park.
chandigarh news

Dog park to come up in Chandigarh’s Sector 42

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Last year in the wake of the pandemic-induced financial crisis, the MC had put the plans for the park on hold
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP