Chitkara University bags A+ NAAC grade

Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5% Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a grade. The university has scored a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.26 on four-point scale.

The university has been praised for its three major features by the peer team — good infrastructure for education, innovation and research; neat and clean, green, and well-maintained campus; and the location of the institute in a well-developed urban area with good placement opportunities.

Chitkara University Chancellor Ashok K Chitkara said, “It is the years of hard work by our students, staff and faculty that resulted in securing this recognition. Moreover, the university has a well-defined research promotion policy which has led to the development of state-of-the-art facilities. CURIN has multidisciplinary advanced facilities supported by research funding from government agencies such as DST and DRDO to the tune of ₹37.24 crore. The research scholars and faculties are provided seed money for undertaking research and filing patents.”

University’s Pro Chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “The curricula are developed following standardised procedures and revised at regular intervals by taking feedbacks from all our stakeholders. Experimental, participative, and project-based learning is in practice. We have adopted flexible CBCS system that gives freedom to the students to undergo multidisciplinary approach. The assessment process is well defined to evaluate the attainment level in critical thinking and problem-solving skill through programme-specific learning.”

Established in 1994, NAAC is an autonomous body of UGC which assesses and accredits HEIs.

University’s V-C Archana Mantri said, “The varsity practices Global Week for students and faculties exchange programme with foreign academic institutions. Various dynamic collaborations have been established through internationally funded research projects, international conferences and cultural immersion across the campus. A significant number of global experts (250) and students (25,000) have been impacted through this practice.”

Director, accreditation and quality assurance cell, KK Mishra said, “In the old scheme before 2017, the entire evaluation was based on an overhauled visit by the peer team, but under the current process, 70% of the evaluation is based on data from the institution and university that is evaluated by a third party that makes it even harder and stricter to be accredited.”