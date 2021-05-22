Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chitkara University gets 5 O2 concentrators from Taiwan university
Chitkara University gets 5 O2 concentrators from Taiwan university

The concentrators were sent by National Tsing Hua University and Taiwan Education Centre as a token of friendship to strengthen multilateral ties
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Chitkara University chancellor Ashok Chitkara with one of the five oxygen concentrators gifted by the office of global affairs National Tsing Hua University and Taiwan Education Centre in India. (HT Photo)

National Tsing Hua University and Taiwan Education Centre in India, with the support of governments of both the nations, has given Chitkara University five oxygen concentrators to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Chitkara community has received five oxygen concentrators as a token of friendship to strengthen our multilateral ties,” said Ashok Chitkara, chancellor, Chitkara University.

The 8 LPM ( litres per minute) oxygen concentrators will help devices that extract oxygen from atmospheric air. It will be an electrically-powered molecular sieve (artificial zeolite) used to separate nitrogen from ambient air. “As the country fights the second wave of Covid pandemic, oxygen concentrators are among the main instruments for treatment of patients. This gesture has not only boosted our partnership but also proved that we are together in this global pandemic. These devices will be used for the welfare of the society and for needy patients under the patronage of the Chitkara Community,” he said.

In December 2019, Chitkara University had announced its association with the Taiwan Education Centre.

