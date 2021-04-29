Chitkara University holds vaccination drive for staff

Chitkara University launched a vaccination drive for its staff on the varsity campus on Thursday.

The vaccination campaign was led by Chitkara University chancellor Ashok Chitkara and pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara. The vice-chancellor, deans, faculty and staff participated in the drive.

The pro-chancellor said the vaccine is the best weapon to combat Covid and urged all staff members to get vaccinated as per policy.

She appreciated the efforts of Yuvsatta to spread awareness and thereby instil confidence among citizens.

“Chitkara University has been on the forefront in the fight against Covid. The University has made all attempts to adhere to Covid protocols,” said a spokesperson.

