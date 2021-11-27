Chitkara University launches int’l project on education, deep learning

Chitkara University is the coordinating institution of the international Edu-reform project that will help mitigate the impact of the fourth industrial revolution in India by promoting pedagogical tools to encourage deep learning among secondary school students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project has received a grant of ₹9 crore in the framework of the Erasmus+ programme financed by the European Commission. The project will train future and in-service secondary school teachers to foster students’ critical, analytical, and creative skills.

With artificial intelligence taking over routine tasks, there will be several opportunities for youngsters with resilient skills in the fast-changing labour market demand.

Chitkara University is leading an alliance of 11 institutions that will capitalise the synergies developed between four Indian universities – Chitkara University, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shivaji University – assisted by four European universities – University of Latvia, University of Hamburg, JAMK University of Applied Sciences, Italian University Line – and supported by Chitkara International School, the Italian High School Candiani-Bausch, and CXS Solutions Ltd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chitkara University, Punjab,also organised an edu-reform inaugural event and empowerment camp on November 26 and 27.

The event kick-started with a talk by renowned personalities such as Syed Sultan Ahmed, founder and chief Learner-LXL Ideas, festival director IKFF and Chitkara International School director Niyati Chitkara.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “Empowering students to succeed amid the fourth industrial revolution demands superlative skill-based and hands-on learning of young children through pioneering methods and techniques and Edureform is doing a commendable job by deeming it necessary to frame relevant and constructive curriculum for the future and in-service secondary school teachers, one which focuses on building and refining their soft or professional skills.”