Chitkara University launches online MBA in wealth management

To advance professional education in India, Chitkara University launched an online MBA course in wealth management, developed in collaboration with Invest Yadnya. The collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the university’s commitment to delivering educational programmes that align with industry demands. Officials from Chitkara University and Invest Yadnya at the launch of the online MBA course in wealth management. (HT Photo)

The course will feature expert faculty members, including investment expert Parimal Ade, co-founder of Invest Yadnya, who brings over 15 years of experience in wealth management, mutual funds, and stock analysis.

Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration. “We are delighted to partner with Invest Yadnya to offer this unique programme. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing education that prepares our students for the ever-evolving financial sector,” she said.

Gaurav Jain, CEO and founder of Invest Yadnya, stated, “By combining Chitkara University’s academic excellence with Invest Yadnya’s industry expertise, we are creating a platform that imparts both theoretical knowledge and practical skills. We are confident this programme will prepare students to become leaders in the financial sector.”

The online MBA course in wealth management offers flexibility, catering to both students and working professionals who need to balance their studies with other commitments. This accessibility ensures learners from around the globe transcend geographical barriers by democratising access to education.

Graduates of this programme will perform various high-demand roles within the financial sector, such as financial advisors, wealth managers, investment bankers, portfolio managers, and financial analysts. The course aims to enhance career prospects and equip students with the leadership skills necessary to excel in the competitive landscape.

The curriculum is designed to provide an interactive learning experience, incorporating webinars, virtual simulations, and case studies. Additionally, the students will have opportunities to network with peers, alumni, and industry professionals.

The programme also covers critical areas, such as international finance and global economic issues, ensuring that students are prepared to navigate the complexities of a global financial environment. The course is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Enrolled students will also receive complimentary access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, EY, and HBPR, providing resources to support their studies.

Parimal Ade shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with Chitkara University represents a significant step forward in wealth management education. This programme is designed to set a new benchmark for excellence in wealth management education.”