Chitkara University organises STEM projects exhibition

A STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Projects Exhibition’ was organised by Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network (CURIN), at Chitkara University, Punjab today.

As many as 19 resource persons, both from Chitkara University and outside, who are seasoned professionals and technocrats conducted these activities in schools. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 200 students and 30 teachers from nine different schools in the region took part in the exhibition and showcased science projects.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Students from Class 7 to 12 took part in the exhibition.

Chitkara University organised this exhibition to culminate a two-year government funded project on STEM demonstration and popularisation.

This funded project was sanctioned by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) division of the department of science and technology (DST) to Archana Mantri, vice-chancellor (V-C) C, Chitkara University, Punjab and Sagar Juneja, assistant dean, CURIN, Chitkara University, Punjab, in 2021.

The project aimed at promoting and popularising Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education among students as well as encouraging and motivating young school students to enthusiastically take up STEM fields.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 19 resource persons, both from Chitkara University and outside, who are seasoned professionals and technocrats conducted these activities in schools.

Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “We are proud that we got the opportunity to motivate students to pursue STEM fields in this rapidly evolving world. It is pertinent that the students are exposed to the significance of these skills which will empower them in the future and help them navigate through life.”

A felicitation ceremony was organised after the exhibition wherein participating schools and resource persons were applauded.

The invited guests of the ceremony were, Prof Suman Beri, executive member, governing council, SPSTI, a veteran physicist, and Sarvjeet Herald - director of academics and competitions, India STEM Foundation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion, Prof Suman spoke about her work at the particle accelerator project at CERN and inspired students to pursue science.

Archana Mantri, V-C, Chitkara University, Punjab highlighted how NEP2020 stressed upon the role of higher education institutions in supporting school education and how Chitkara University is already doing some great work in this area. Sagar Juneja, who is the Co-PI of this funded project showcased the complete summary of the work done and outcomes achieved. He thanked all the schools as well as resource persons for making this project a success. He also thanked the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) division of the department of science and technology (DST) for this opportunity.