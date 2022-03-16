Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chitkara University signs MoU with Gemini Solutions

Under the agreement, sixth semester Chitkara University students will get a chance to attend a free 30-day training programme , where they will be trained in automation testing
The Chitkara University students will also be provided with assignments to test them on real-time projects. On successful completing the course, students will be hired to work with Gemini Solutions. (HT PHOTO )
Published on Mar 16, 2022 02:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Launching the Gemini Ambassador Programme, Chitkara University, Punjab, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gemini Solutions on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed in presence of Soumendra Nath Ray, vice-president; Akshay Gupta, Technology Solutions associate architect; Anju Suri, assistant vice-president; Richa Khatri, Technology Solutions manager; Vineet Gupta, lead UI/UX engineer; and Ashna Khurana, assistant HR manager of Gemini Solutions Private Limited, and Roma Singh, director, career advancement services, Chitkara University.

Under the agreement, sixth semester students will get a chance to attend a free 30-day training programme , where they will be trained in automation testing. The students will also be provided with assignments to test them on real-time projects. On successful completing the course, students will be hired to work with the company.

