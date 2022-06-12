Chitkara University startups raise 2.5 crore

Chitkara University’s centre for entrepreneurship education and development (CEED) organised a mega startup investor roadshow in collaboration Agility Ventures, an investor-centric venture capital firm.

The event saw participation from both Indian and international start-ups in pre-revenue and post-revenue stage.They pitched to 20 investors, comprising lead investors, angel investors, and micro venture capitals (VCs). The event was an excellent platform for Tier-2 city startups to network with experienced investors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among those present at the startup included Tata Motors Former chief human resources officer Gajendra Chandel, Agility Ventures & General Partner at Fluid Ventures founder Dhianu Das, Kapsons Group managing director Tushar Kapoor, CEED director Sumeer Walia, Superdonuts managing director Ketan, and members of IIT Mandi, ISB, IIT Ropar, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Chandigarh Angels Network, Punjab Angels Network, Punjab Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PCCI) and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) among others.

Eleven shortlisted start-ups presented their ideas to raise funds for their dream projects, of which few were successful in getting funding and acceleration commitment from investors. The start-up, Chai Nagri, which will provide tea at a reasonable prices, received a finding of ₹1 crore. QuickStay, which makes moving to a new city easier through an application listing the best of the properties to choose from, raised ₹75 lakh. Kulcha Gram got a funding of ₹50 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other startups that raised presented their ideas included Yatrikart, a tech-enabled transit retail chain; AnCrypto.io, a secure customer-centric platform that simplifies investing, exchanging, and lending crypto currency in a decentralised and democratic ecosystem; Truly Organic, which focuses on clean and healthy eating; SD Academia, one of the most innovative art organisations; 80wash, a waterless 80-wash technology; Kregzo, a community which brings together like-minded people; Kidbea, a spill-proof kidswear clothing brand; and Better Beauty, a clean beauty brand conceptualised in partnership with actress Anita Hassanandani.

Agility Ventures, an investor-centric venture capital firm, has been doing road shows across India for entrepreneurs for 12 years to create an ambient environment for funding. Founder Dhianu Das said, “We are glad that seven startups received investment commitments during our first road show.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “This is our second investor fest that we have organised over the last three years.It is encouraging to see how our robust our start-up ecosystem has grown.”

Claiming that India was the third-largest unicorn hub after the United States and China, CEED director Sumeer Walia said, “Start-ups’ success lies in their ability to build more customers and raise money from investors. An overwhelming response was received from investors.”