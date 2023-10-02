‘Chitranjali is promoting contemporary Indian art’

A 10-day national-level art exhibition, Chitranjali, was organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) in collaboration with the department of fine arts, Chitkara Design School, at the Sector 17 Underpass Gallery, Chandigarh.

Some of the artworks on display at the art exhibition

The exhibition was inaugurated by guest of honour Sorabh Kumar Arora (PCS), director cultural affairs, UT, Chandigarh; special guests, artists Duttatraya T Padekar and Prof Prem Singh; and Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University.

Prof Ranjan Kumar Mallik, dean, Chitkara Design School and Prof Bheem Malhotra, chairman, CLKA, were the convenors of the event.

The show was curated by B Ajay Sharma and coordinated by Dr Ravinder Singh, faculty, visual arts, Chitkara University.

“This exhibition is a collective effort to bring new visual culture to what the stakeholders were creating, imagining, and living in the society,” said Chitkara.

Padekar said, “This initiative is providing a platform to young talents and promoting contemporary art practices in India. The department of fine arts has brought new ideas to create such spaces for the new generations on time in this exhibition.”

Prof Singh and Padekar lauded the efforts of the university in promoting the concept of mentorship with research scholars by creating a fine line to shape the artistic and highly-creative practices in the region.

CATCH IT LIVE:

WHAT: Chitranjali

WHERE: Sector 17 Underpass Gallery

ON TILL: October 8

