Chouhan, Saini to attend sustainable farming event in Rewari

The Centre’s month-long ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ will culminate with a state-level function at the College of Agriculture Bawal in Rewari on Tuesday, marking the end of a month-long initiative focused on soil health management, natural farming, and the balanced use of fertilisers. While giving this information, an official spokesperson said that the Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the event as chief guest, while Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will preside over the programme. (HT File)

While giving this information, an official spokesperson said that the Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the event as chief guest, while Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will preside over the programme, which will also witness the launch of the Haryana FPO Mission. He said that on this occasion the Union minister and chief minister will also launch Haryana FPO Mission, an initiative aimed at strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to enhance farmers’ incomes, improve collective marketing and increase their bargaining power in agricultural markets.

Vice-chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University Prof BR Kamboj said that the campaign conducted from June 1 to 30, was implemented through the state’s network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). During the month, farmers across Haryana participated in awareness drives, village-level meetings, training programmes, field demonstrations, rallies and workshops aimed at promoting scientific and sustainable farming practices.

A large exhibition will also be organised during the event, where CCSHAU, the Haryana agriculture department and other institutions will showcase the latest agricultural technologies, advanced farm machinery, natural farming practices, soil and water conservation techniques, crop diversification models and various government welfare schemes for farmers.