Church vandalisation: 3-member SIT constiutued for speedy probe

On the directions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, director bureau of investigation Chandra Sekhar on Friday constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to ensure effective and speedy investigation into the desecration and fire incident in the church at Thakarpura village in Tarn Taran district.

The SIT is headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range, while two members include SSP (Tarn Taran) and SP (investigation) Tarn Taran.

Notably, the CM had on Wednesday directed the DGP to minutely probe this incident, which is a “handiwork of the forces inimical to the peace, prosperity, and progress of the state”, according to the press release issued here.

Yadav said the SIT will conduct a day-to-day probe into this case and will ensure to submit a final report in the competent court at the earliest. The SIT can also co-opt any other officer/official for assistance in the investigation of the case, he added.

The DGP reiterated that besides maintaining law and order, the Punjab Police is committed to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and communal harmony in the state.

He said that the police teams were investigating the case from all angles and all the culprits will soon be arrested while strict punitive action will be taken against them.

Attack on church indicates worsening of law and order in Punjab: Congress

PCC president Warring and Punjab’s LoP Bajwa on Friday visited the church in Thakarpura village in Patti, Taran Tarn district. They were accompanied by former deputy CM OP Soni, MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa and former MLA Harminder Singh Gill along with DCC president Kiranjeet Singh Mitha.

Warring and Bajwa criticised Punjab CM Mann government for its “utter failure to prevent incidents of vandalism” occurring at the places of worship in the state.

For chrch incident, they said it was a “serious law and order lapse” on the part of Mann who also held the protfolio for home affairs and justice department.

