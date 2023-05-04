Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 3 arrested for betting on IPL matches

Ludhiana: 3 arrested for betting on IPL matches

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 04, 2023 11:26 PM IST

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police conducted the raid at the flat following a tip-off on Wednesday night. The accused were betting on IPL matches

The CIA staff 1 arrested three persons for accepting bets on league matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The accused were running the racket from a rented accommodation in Cross Wind flats. The police have recovered two laptops, six mobile phones and 12,500 in cash from their possession.

The CIA staff 1 arrested three persons for betting on IPL matches on Wednesday. The accused were running the racket from a rented accommodation in Cross Wind flats. The police have recovered two laptops, six mobile phones and ₹12,500 in cash from their possession.
The CIA staff 1 arrested three persons for betting on IPL matches on Wednesday. The accused were running the racket from a rented accommodation in Cross Wind flats. The police have recovered two laptops, six mobile phones and 12,500 in cash from their possession. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Sagar Kakkar of Hakikat Nagar of Haibowal, Rahul Ghai of New Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Deepak Jain of Cross Wind flats.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police conducted the raid at the flat following a tip-off on Wednesday night. The accused were accepting bets on IPL league matches.

The accused used to receive bets on mobile phones and keep all the records of bets in their laptops. They told the police that they had availed the flat on rent to run the racket.

A case under Sections 420, and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act has been filed against the accused at the Sadar Police station.

