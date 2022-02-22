CIA arrests three with 300gms of heroin in Ambala

A Crime Investigation Agency-1 team on Monday arrested two men and a woman for possession of 300gms of heroin.

The accused, identified as Rahul and Rohit of the Deha colony and Simran Kaur Zirakpur were arrested from the Green Apartment Vatika. The first of the three was taken on a one-day police remand, while the other two have been sent to jail after being presented before a court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-inspector Karam Chand, the investigating officer, said, “The arrest was made from a Gurugram-registered Verna on a tip-off during a checking at the location, when the peddlers were coming with the contraband from Delhi for supply in the region on Sunday evening.”

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Sector 9 police station.

Properties in 2 cases to be attached: SP

Detailing the drug recoveries made in the last 20 days of February, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said 13 peddlers have been arrested in nine cases lodged in the given time.

“In two major recoveries, CIA Naraingarh arrested two men and seized 120 kilograms of doda churapost worth ₹8 lakhs on Saturday. The 300 grams of heroin recovered is also worth ₹1 crore. Our teams are tracing the chain of supply and we’ve started proceedings for property attachment in both the commercial quantity seizures,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that 3,230 intoxicating capsules, 2.46 kg ganja, 316 grams of heroin and 120kg doda churapost has been seized in total.