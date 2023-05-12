Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cop crushed to death by Haryana roadways bus

Cop crushed to death by Haryana roadways bus

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 12, 2023 10:03 PM IST

The cop has been identified as Anand Kumar, who was posted in Ambala’s Mullana as an exempted assistant sub-inspector and was a resident of Geeta Colony in Yamunanagar

In a case of hit-and-run, a 46-year-old policeman with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) was allegedly crushed to death by a Haryana roadways bus on NH-73 in Yamunanagar on Friday.

Officials said he was in the town for chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit for VIP security on Thursday.

Officials said he was in the town for chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit for VIP security on Thursday.

His nephew Shubham told the police that they had gone out in the morning and he was behind Kumar. “When he was crossing the road from divider, a speeding bus came from Kamani Chowk side and hit him. He collapsed on the road. We took him to civil hospital and he was declared dead,” the complaint read.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC against the unidentified driver. The police said the autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to the family.

