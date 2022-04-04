Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CITCO’s 48th anniversary celebrations conclude with bike rally

Several bike riders took part in the Harley Davidson bike rally, which was flagged off from Hotel Shivalikview, on the last day of CITCO ’s 48th anniversary celebrations
Participants during the bike rally at CITCO’s 48th anniversary celebrations. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Several bike riders took part in the Harley Davidson bike rally which marked the conclusion of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited’s (CITCO) week-long celebrations on the 48th anniversary.

The rally was flagged off from Hotel Shivalikview at 11am in the presence of UT inspector-general Omvir Singh Bishnoi, CITCO managing director Purva Garg, chief general manager Akhil Kumar and other senior bureaucrats.

The riders covered Sectors 22, 34, 35, 7-9 and Sukhna Lake before reaching Hotel Mountview.

Speaking on the occasion, Garg said, “The week-long celebrations of CITCO anniversary came to its finale amidst lots of celebrations and festivities. The main highlight was the Harley Davidson road show this weekend to reach out to more and more residents of Chandigarh.”

