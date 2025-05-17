Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Citing national security concerns LPU terminates MoUs with Turkey, Azerbaijan

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 17, 2025 08:38 AM IST

“The move comes in response to the pro-Pakistan stance of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” said Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha member and founder chancellor of LPU.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has terminated all memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing recent geopolitical developments that it deems contrary to India’s national interest.

The move came against the backdrop of Turkey backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. (HT File)
The move came against the backdrop of Turkey backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. (HT File)

“The move comes in response to the pro-Pakistan stance of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” said Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha member and founder chancellor of LPU.

The move came against the backdrop of Turkey backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India.

Mittal said this decision includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects, dual degree initiatives, and all other forms of academic collaboration with institutions from the two countries.

“When our brave armed forces are risking their lives—whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders—we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent,” he added.

He stated that they will never associate with any institution that undermines India’s sovereignty.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, are among the institutions that have suspended their agreements with the two countries.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Citing national security concerns LPU terminates MoUs with Turkey, Azerbaijan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On