Citing national security concerns LPU terminates MoUs with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has terminated all memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing recent geopolitical developments that it deems contrary to India’s national interest. The move came against the backdrop of Turkey backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. (HT File)

“The move comes in response to the pro-Pakistan stance of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” said Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha member and founder chancellor of LPU.

The move came against the backdrop of Turkey backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India.

Mittal said this decision includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects, dual degree initiatives, and all other forms of academic collaboration with institutions from the two countries.

“When our brave armed forces are risking their lives—whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders—we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent,” he added.

He stated that they will never associate with any institution that undermines India’s sovereignty.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, are among the institutions that have suspended their agreements with the two countries.