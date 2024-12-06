City college triumphs at vet varsity youth festival

The 13th Inter-College Youth Festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded on Thursday with the College of Veterinary Science (Ludhiana) winning the overall trophy. The weeklong event that commenced on November 25 was divided into two phases — off-stage literary and creative activities from November 25 to 28, followed by on-stage musical, dance, and theatrical performances from December 3 to 5. Students perform at the inter-college youth festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. (HT Photo)

The festival witnessed the participation of over 200 students from five constituent colleges: the College of Fisheries, College of Veterinary Science (Ludhiana), College of Veterinary Science (Rampura Phul), College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, and College of Animal Biotechnology. Two affiliated institutes, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amritsar) and Veterinary Pharmacy and RRTC (Kaljharani), also took part in the competition.

The students showcased their talents across various domains, including fine arts, theatre, singing, dance, and literary events.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema graced the concluding ceremony as the chief guest. He assured the university authorities of financial support for the development of the varsity’s infrastructure and urged the submission of a blueprint for the same. He also praised the students for their dedication and impressive performances during the festival.

Vice-chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill highlighted the importance of the youth festival in enhancing students’ overall personalities and congratulated the university staff for the successful conduct of the event.

The College of Veterinary Science (Rampura Phul) claimed the runner-up trophy. In addition to the overall trophy, the College of Veterinary Science (Ludhiana) also triumphed in several categories, including fine arts, literary activities, music, and theatre.

The Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amritsar) won the overall trophy for dance.

Awards were also presented to individual performers. Puneet Rehan from the College of Veterinary Science (Ludhiana) won best artist in fine arts, while Anushka Atri from Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amritsar) was recognised as the best debater for the motion and the best speaker.

Jeet Verma from College of Veterinary Science (Rampura Phul) was named the best debater against the motion.

In the performing arts, Jasleen Johal from Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amritsar) was awarded best singer, while Shubham Choubey from the College of Dairy and Food Science Technology won best actor (male) and Anushka Atri was recognised as the best actor (female).

The best dancer in female category award was given to Jasnoor Kaur from the College of Animal Biotechnology and Utkarsh Sharma from the College of Veterinary Science (Ludhiana) won the best dancer male award.